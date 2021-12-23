Dance Meri Rani: Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi's groovy number has a grand launch; Pics

Guru Randhawa has been on a roll these days. The Punjabi singer has been making the headlines with his peppy numbers which are making to the chartbusters. Keeping up with this trajectory, Guru has been creating a massive buzz for his recent release Dance Meri Rani. The song features Nora Fatehi and the teaser has garnered a lot of attention. And while fans had been eagerly waiting for this peppy number, Dance Meri Rani was released at a grand event by the team, including Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan and Krishan Kumar.

In the pics, Nora was a sight to behold in a shimmery grey coloured outfit while Guru Randhawa looked dapper in a black turtle neck sweatshirt, jeans and a dark green coloured jacket. They were seen enjoying the launch of their song. While Dance Meri Rani witnessed a great launch the video has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. To note, Nora Fatehi had turned mermaid on screen for the first time in her career and was also seen donning gorgeous avatars from an Afro goddess to a diamond studded look. This isn’t all. Nora's customized mermaid outfit hand-made by celebrated artist Jonathon Mario of La Sirena was also kept on display during the launch.

Take a look at the pics of the launch.

To note, Dance Meri Rani was composed by Tanishk Bagchi who brought a new flavour with Afro beats for Rashmi Virag’s uber cool lyrics. Apart from Guru, Zahrah S Khan, who last sang Nora Fatehi’s hit ‘Kusu Kusu’ has also lent her vocals to the track.