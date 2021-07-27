Dil Lauta Do: Sunny Kaushal & Saiyami Kher win hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Jubin Nautiyal’s track

Sunny Kaushal is undoubtedly the new boy next door of tinselvile who has been winning hearts with his charm. The actor, who has grabbed attention with his acting skills in Gold and Bhangra Paa Le, made headlines with his appearance in Neha Kakkar’s popular track Taaron Ke Shehar. And while his swag has made the girls go weak in their knees, Sunny is back to win hearts with yet another track and this time he has collaborated with Saiyami Kher for Jubin Nautiyal’s Dil Lauta Do.

The song happens to be a soulful track that has been shot in the picturesque locales of Leh Ladakh and comes with a beautiful lovelorn story. The song has been crooned by Jubin and Payal Dev and is bound to leave the audience mesmerised. Sunny, who is glad to be a part of the song, stated that he fell in love with the track the moment he heard the song because of its old school vibe. “The first time I heard ‘Dil Lauta Do’ I literally fell in love with it because it had that old-school vibe to it. Navjit sir (director Navjit Buttar) and the team have a knack of picking out the ideal locations that suit the narrative, characters and the song,” he added.

On the other hand, Saiyami, who is sharing the screen space with Sunny for the first time, stated that she enjoyed shooting with the actor. She said, “It was a nostalgic moment for me to shoot in Ladakh. The weather conditions were difficult but I'm glad we went through the trouble because the song turned out beautiful. I had the best time shooting with Sunny and I wish we had more time there”.

Checkout the Dil Lauta Do song here: