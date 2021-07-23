EXCLUSIVE: Amardeep Phogat excited about his collaboration with Badshah; Says ‘The song will break the charts’

Amardeep Phogat has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After he has collaborated with Bali and Badshah for a yet to be titled song. Although not much info has been unveiled about the song, it is revealed that the untitled song has been shot in a basketball court. In fact, while he had played the game of basketball during the rehearsals for the song, he ended up playing real matches during the shoot and had a gala time with the team.

In fact, we have got hold of an exclusive pic from the sets wherein Amardeep was seen playing a game of basketball with Badshah. Speaking about the same, the actor was all praises for Badshah and stated that they played around five matches on the sets. Amardeep said, “It was an enthralling experience to shoot with Badshah. To see him play with full enthusiasm gave us so much more joy on sets. We played a real game of five rounds and ended up winning. Would love to work with Badshah again for his sheer energy on the sets”.



Although the makers are yet to unveil the details about the song, Amardeep is excited about the track and is hopeful that it will be a chartbuster. “We Indian have music in our blood, plus I and Badshah Bhai both are Haryani so the song will break the charts and Bali's song will be a super hit. I can't wait for the song to come out,” he added.

