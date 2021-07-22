EXCLUSIVE: Bharat producer, Nikhil Namit ventures into Marathi music; Says, it’s a tribute to my father

Nikhil Namit, who has produced films like Hello, Bodyguard, Bharat and Radhe, is venturing into Marathi industry. The producer will be creating music in Marathi by collaborating with talent from the interiors in association with Prashant Nakti. Ask Nikhil about the idea of shifting to the regional industry and he informs, “My dad (Dr. Ambadas S. Jadhav) passed away on March 11 and I had his phone with me. One fine day, I put his phone on ringer mode and discovered that his ringtone was a Marathi song. He was a professor and head of department in University of Mumbai. Imagine him having that ringtone. I went to YouTube and saw that the song was extremely popular. Eventually, I opened his laptop, just to find out that he had 400 to 500 Marathi songs stored in it.”

He adds, “One of them was a song by Prashant Nakti. I messaged him on Instagram, the next day we spoke over the call and then things started rolling. The move of making music in Marathi is actually a tribute to my dad.” Nikhil’s next is a friendship song called ‘Aapli Yaari’, which has been composed by Prashant and sung by Adarsh Shinde and Sonali Sonawane. “I don’t remember listening to a single around friendship. Therefore, the idea was to get 10 people from the Marathi industry together for this song,” he smiles.

Nikhil has been associated with ’s family members, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He informs that everyone has been very supportive to his decision to produce music in Marathi. “Atul sir is very supportive because he knows my emotions towards dad. There isn’t a lot happening in the Marathi music space, and we are doing it to ensure that this industry sustains,” he insists. And has Salman Khan heard any songs? “Not yet, but Bhai (Salman) likes Marathi music and I hope he likes this too,” Nikhil quips.

The producer signs off promising a long term stay in the Marathi industry. “I travelled a lot during the last two years to the interiors of Maharashtra and I know that people in the interiors consume Marathi music. There is an audience, and we just need to create the right content for them. We will be providing a platform to all youngsters looking for a career in music in Marathi,” he concludes.