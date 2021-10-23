EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur on ‘Aise Na Chhoro’ with Guru Randhawa: I knew I've to grab the opportunity

Actress Mrunal Thakur and Guru Randhawa recently made the headlines for their newly released song ‘Aise Na Chhoro’. Now, Pinkvilla got in touch with Mrunal and Guru regarding their experience shooting ‘Aise Na Chhoro’ in Kashmir. Mrunal Thakur spoke about how she fell in love with the track and says, “In Jan we shoot this song, and I remember meeting Bhushan sir and coming to the office, he made me hear the track and I fell in love with the track and the music, the lyrics, and Guru giving his voice. You know there’s a point when the song just drops, the way Ashish whose the director of our song, he told me the way he is visualizing it so that was pretty interesting and I was like I want to be a part of it. I have never been a part of a romantic music video and this was the opportunity and I knew I have to grab it.”

Interestingly, 'Aise Na Chhoro' was shot in the picturesque location of Kashmir and Guru and Mrunal’s sizzling chemistry is set to win hearts. Mrunal says, “Most of the frames in the song are breathtaking, I was mesmerized by the beauty of Kashmir.”

Talking about working with Guru, Mrunal reveals that the singer is very shy. The ‘Super 30’ actress is all praises for the song and Guru as well and admitted having massive fun shooting for the romantic number in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey which will be releasing on December 31. Besides, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka.