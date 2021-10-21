EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur ticks off a wish from her bucket list while shooting for Aise Na Chhoro; Watch

Mrunal Thakur has been creating a massive buzz in the town with her acting prowess. The actress has given several impressive movies and is coming up with equally interesting projects. And while she is enjoying her time working on these projects, Mrunal made her way to headlines as her song Aise Na Chhora with Guru Randhawa was released recently. The track, which marked Mrunal’s first collaboration with Guru, was shot in Kashmir, has been creating buzz for the lead pair’s sizzling chemistry.

While the song is grabbing a lot of attention, it also gave the Super 30 actress a chance to tick off a wish from her bucket list. This wish was driving in the snow. Pinkvilla got its hands on an exclusive video of Mrunal from the shooting of Aise Na Chhoro. In the video, Mrunal was dressed in white coloured winter wear and was seen driving a car in the show as she won hearts with her driving skills. Talking about it, Mrunal said, “So, another bucket list is also done – it’s driving in the snow. And people say girls can’t drive, so this one is for them”.

Check out Mrunal’s video here.

Exclusive: #MrunalThakur ticks off driving through the snow from her bucket list. The video is from the sets of her new song - #AiseNaChhoro, which was shot in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/COjiZdj7O1 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 21, 2021

Earlier, the actress spoke about her experience shooting for the song and said, “It was incredible filming the track in Kashmir. This is my first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and we had so much fun on set that our director would actually have to remind us that the cameras were rolling. I hope audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed shooting it”. Meanwhile, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey which will be releasing on December 31. Besides, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka.

