EXCLUSIVE: Panga's Richa Chadha REACTS on working with Kangana Ranaut, having a political difference with her

Panga starring , Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta among others. The movie directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari strikes a cord with the audience and tugs at your heartstrings. In an exclusive chat, we spoke to Richa Chadha who plays the pivotal role of Jaya's (Kangana Ranaut) friend in the movie. From being excited about playing different roles to having political differences with Kangana, Richa spoke about everything.

What made her say yes to the project, Richa said, "I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it." About working with Kangana Ranaut, Richa added, "Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best."

However, does it get difficult to work with someone your political ideologies don't resonate with? Richa reiterated, "It is not necessary that your wavelengths and thoughts match with everyone, but I am happy that man and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but on sets, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It's an onward journey from hereon."

Richa also stated that she is constantly in search of good work and takes up challenging roles. Be it Section 375 or Panga or even Fukrey, Richa always leaves us stunned with her performances.

