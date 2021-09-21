EXCLUSIVE PICS: Angad Bedi nails a bulked up avatar for his song Betrayal with Hina Khan

Angad Bedi has often taken the fans with his versatility time and again. Given him a role and believe that Angad will not let you down. Be it a doting brother, a fearless soldier, a mean rich spoiled brat, etc, Angad has won hearts in every role he played on the big screen. And now, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is making the headlines for his upcoming song Betrayal wherein he will be sharing the screen space with for the first time.

While the song will be out on September 23, Angad is grabbing all the attention for his never seen before avatar in the song. The Gunjan Saxena: The Untold Story actor will be seen in a bulked up avatar for the song. In fact, we have got our hands on some exclusive pics of Angad Bedi giving a perfect glimpse of his look from the song. Angad has not bulked up for the song will also be seen sporting a tattooed look. This isn’t all. Angad will be seen flaunting his beast side in the song as well.

Take a look at Angad Bedi’s pics:

Meanwhile, Angad has been on cloud nine on the personal front as he and his wife Neha Dhupia are set to welcome their second child. The couple, who are proud parents of a baby girl Mehr, had announced their second pregnancy in July this year. Sharing a perfect family picture, including himself, Neha and Mehr, Angad wrote, “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare”.

