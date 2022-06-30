EXCLUSIVE: R Madhavan on pressure and challenges of taking different roles for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's much acclaimed biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on scientist Nambi Narayan is gearing up for release on June 1. While the expectations are sky high, the actor is promoting the film rigorously. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan interacted with us and opened up the pressure and challenges of taking different roles.

Rocketry is challenging film for Madhavan as he is acting and directing for the first time. When asked if he ever felt the pressure and found it challenging to take up multiple roles, he did admit it. "Now, right now. As I speak to you. I didn't think it through when I did the film and I did all the departments when publicity comes I will have to don different hats. I didn't have a heroine or a producer to take stress off me in terms of talking even, my throat is hoarse and I didn't expect this part to be difficult as it is but. I'm selling my film and I'm passionate about it so I'm going to give it my best," the actor said.

The film will also mark his debut as a director. The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the South versions of the flick.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this year. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

Watch the full interview here: