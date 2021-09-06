EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on working with Stebin Ben in Bheeg Jaunga: He’s one of sweetest co star to be with

Rubina Dilaik won millions of hearts when she had won Bigg Boss 14 early this year. And then her return to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress was another treat for the fans. And while it is always a treat to watch Rubina on screen, the actress has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy her recent song Bheeg Jaunga. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has collaborated with Stebin Ben for the first time for the song Bheeg Jaunga.

While the audience has been in awe of Rubina and Stebin Ben’s chemistry in the song, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is all praises for the singer. Talking about the same, Rubina said, “I absolutely enjoyed working with Stebin and I am absolutely grateful for the fans showering their love and acceptance towards us. We have really worked hard on this one and we are glad that people are enjoying this song. Working with Stebin has been wonderful as he is not only a fantastic singer but also an amazing actor that’s what makes him a good artist”.

Furthermore, Rubina also called Stebin her sweetest co-star and mentioned, “The best thing about him is his honesty to learn everything that comes his way and his honesty towards his work that is something that I really admire in a professional. Undoubtedly, he’s one of the sweetest co-star to be with and I would love to work with him again”.

Meanwhile, Rubina recently made her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and it also marked her reunion with Nikki Tamboli during the Sunday Ka Vaar.

