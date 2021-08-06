From fallout with Badshah to rumours of SRK slapping him; 5 BIG controversies of Yo Yo Honey Singh

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed himself in trouble after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him. As per reports, she has filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. The news might have come as a shock to Honey Singh’s fans, however, this is not the first time the rapper was surrounded by a controversy. Here are the five previous controversies of Honey Singh:

Honey Singh's rift with Badshah

Honey Singh and Badshah were said to be very close friends, however, their friendship faced an ugly face when he compared his friend with a Nano car. During a press conference in Mumbai while promoting his film Zorawar he was reportedly asked if he felt that Badshaah had claimed control over the music industry after Honey Singh's long absence. To this, he said, "Have you driven a Rolls -Royce? There is a difference between a Rolls-Royce and a Nano."

slapped Honey Singh?

After the release of the film 'Chennai Express' in which Honey Singh had worked on the song Lungi dance for the movie, reports were rife that Shah Rukh Khan had allegedly slapped the rapper for showing unprofessional behaviour. However, Singh's wife Shalini, in an interview with a leading daily, clarified that the rumours were false and instead SRK supported them a lot.

Makhna

Back in 2019, the singer was criticised for the lyrics of the song Makhna from the starrer Marjaavaan. The song first was a hit across the country, but a criminal case was registered against it. The Punjab Women Commission had filed a complaint against the song for its offensive lyrics “Main Hoon Womanizer”.

‘Main hoon Balatkari' song

Back in 2013, many criticized the song 'Main hoon Balatkari' and even led a nationwide protest against the singer after it was released. People hit the roads demanding to hang him or put him behind the bars. However, after a lot of investigation, no proof was recovered that indicated that Honey Singh sang the song. In the end, High Court dismissed the case.

Honey Singh Vishal Dadlani

The composer-singer and the rapper have a history. Reports were rife that Vishal Dadlani was not happy with Honey Singh coming on board with them for the song Lungi Dance. Since then, the two were not in talking terms until Honey Singh made his appearance on the Indian Idol 12 stage for the promotion of his track Sayaanji.

