Fans trend AR Rahman on Twitter ahead of musical genius’ 55th birthday, dub him ‘8th wonder of this world’

AR Rahman – it would be not a bit wrong to say that the name is synonymous with music itself. In his illustrious career, Rahman has earned an army of fans in millions. His music seamlessly breaks through the barriers of geography, language, culture, and religion. Tomorrow, on the 6th of January, AR Rahman will be turning a year older. Ahead of his birthday tomorrow, fans have already started trending him on Twitter, while they wish him and pay sweet tributes. 

One fan wrote, “With your music, I can survive anything and everything. Thank you and love you, @arrahman sir! Wishing you a very happy birthday! A thread of 55 songs to celebrate 55th birthday of ARR. HappyBirthdayARRahman #HBDARRahman #ARR55”. While another called him the ‘8th wonder of this world’. A third user said, “#HBDARRahman #ARRahman wish you many more returns of the day Thalaivaa @arrahman sir If music is a religion then you are my GOD thalaivARR #HappyBirthdayARRahman”. 

Take a look at what Twitterati has to say ahead of AR Rahman’s birthday: 

Rahman’s talent has been recognized at national and international levels. The musical genious has six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South to his name. His incredible contributions to the world of music has earned him quite a few popular and loved nicknames, among which are Isai Puyal (musical storm) and ‘Mozart of Madras’. 

