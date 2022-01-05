Fans trend AR Rahman on Twitter ahead of musical genius’ 55th birthday, dub him ‘8th wonder of this world’

AR Rahman – it would be not a bit wrong to say that the name is synonymous with music itself. In his illustrious career, Rahman has earned an army of fans in millions. His music seamlessly breaks through the barriers of geography, language, culture, and religion. Tomorrow, on the 6th of January, AR Rahman will be turning a year older. Ahead of his birthday tomorrow, fans have already started trending him on Twitter, while they wish him and pay sweet tributes.

One fan wrote, “With your music, I can survive anything and everything. Thank you and love you, @arrahman sir! Wishing you a very happy birthday! A thread of 55 songs to celebrate 55th birthday of ARR. HappyBirthdayARRahman #HBDARRahman #ARR55”. While another called him the ‘8th wonder of this world’. A third user said, “#HBDARRahman #ARRahman wish you many more returns of the day Thalaivaa @arrahman sir If music is a religion then you are my GOD thalaivARR #HappyBirthdayARRahman”.

Take a look at what Twitterati has to say ahead of AR Rahman’s birthday:

#HBDARRahman #ARRahman wish you many more returns of the day Thalaivaa @arrahman sir If music is a religion then you are my GOD thalaivARR eh #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/SaAa5ftKwg — HannielARR (@hannielARR) January 5, 2022

Words to describe the greatness of this man's music are yet to be found



Advance Birthday Wishes Thalaivaaaaaaa @arrahman #HBDARRahman#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/bazDzffAec — (@Itz_Sam10) January 5, 2022

God has sent this man to augment the TRUE ESSENCE OF BEAUTY to music.@arrahman#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/lFsNKOk9l3 — A.R.Rahman Beats (@ARR_Beats) January 5, 2022

#HappyBirthdayARRahman One and Only, the Maestro, and the Brand ARR Forever grateful for your fantabulous music @arrahman pic.twitter.com/nOcNXTR7sb — Genius (@cup_Icecreem) January 5, 2022

A thread of 55 songs to celebrate 55th birthday of ARR.#HappyBirthdayARRahman #HBDARRahman #ARR55 pic.twitter.com/E005mmouaX — Nivas Rahmaniac (@NivasPokkiri) January 5, 2022

Happy Birthday Oscar Musician Star A. R. Rahman, Sir is an music composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician and philanthropist. A. R. Rahman Sir Oscar Legendary Indian classical Music Director.#HBDARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman @arrahman@ARRahmanFC24x7 pic.twitter.com/Xa0xSQPrpa — PRithiviRajKanth Satiis Singh (@RajSatiis1709) January 5, 2022

Rahman’s talent has been recognized at national and international levels. The musical genious has six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South to his name. His incredible contributions to the world of music has earned him quite a few popular and loved nicknames, among which are Isai Puyal (musical storm) and ‘Mozart of Madras’.

