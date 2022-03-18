Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan grooved to dhol beats at Subhash Ghai's Holi bash

A festival of all things fun and colourful, Holi is here to paint our lives with beautiful hues! The excitement levels are high amongst everyone as Holi marks the first festival of the year that we get to celebrate.Holi, a holiday in India that is eagerly anticipated and celebrated with great zeal, is a festival that paints not only skin but also hearts with colours of joy. Around this joyous time, today we stumbled upon this absolutely precious video of the fairy-tale Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as they heartily danced in a Holi party organised by director Subhash Ghai.

In the video, we could see a charming Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as they had a gala time at the Holi party. Both were completely soaked in colours and water: a true sign of Holi well-played! The duo were also seen throwing colours and water at each other and others. Finally, at one point the couple started enthusiastically dancing to the dhal’s beat and mind you, it was one of the most amazing, fun dhal dances we have ever seen. The two looked absolutely adorable as they danced together. It felt like they forgot the world around them and only focussed on each other. The two were seen having loads of fun and tempting all of us to rise and sway our hips to the catchy beat.

Check Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's Holi dance video:

Meanwhile, speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will be released on January 25 next year. To note, the star cast of Pathaan went to shoot a schedule of their film in Spain in the first week of March. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

