Four internet sensations unite for Bhushan Kumar's T Series' latest song Chura Liya

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has released a new song Chura Liya that features Anushka Sen and Himansh Kohli. The song is sung by Sachet and Parampara Tandon, who are one of the leading composer-singer duos. They are famous for their reels on Instagram. With super hit songs to their credit in films such as Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas among others, the two are the epitome of talent, grit and hard work.

Sachet Tandon said, “Chura Liya is a beautiful song with some soul-stirring lyrics and tunes. It is always an honour to be a part of any T-Series project and the same goes for this song. The video has come out very well too and the young talents Anushka and Himansh have done full justice to the emotions of this track. I am excited to see what the audiences think of this exciting collaboration”.

Parampara Tandon adds “Working with a label as prestigious as T-Series is like homecoming for us. They have always and will continue to be our safe haven not only for creation but also for ideation and vocals. This time, we have young talents like Anushka and Himansh who are surely the ones to watch out for. Chura Liya is a culmination of all 4 of us coming together under the family umbrella of T-Series and I am so happy to lend my voice for the same.”

Anushka Sen said, “Just to be able to feature in a song that is by one of the biggest labels in the world T-Series, that too wherein the voices are lent by Sachet and Parampara, a couple who I not only follow but am such a huge fan of their music and alongside an actor as amazing as Himansh, Chura liya is a dream come true for me!”

Himansh Kohli also mentioned, “T-Series is a pioneer of doing things with elan using a mix of amazing singers, magnificent visualisation and awesome stories. Chura Liya hence becomes more significant as it marks the union of remarkable talents who have created their niche in the vast web world.”

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar announces T-Series’ ‘Mixtape Rewind’ on World Music Day