Gehraiyaan Trailer Tomorrow: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant share special message ahead of launch

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been making headlines ever since they have been roped in for Shakur Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The project marks the trios first project together and they have been all praises for each other. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the Gehraiyaan, the team has been adding on to the excitement with exciting updates about the movie - be it the BTS post or a teaser. Keeping up with this trajectory, Gehraiyaan is once again making the headlines as makers have announced the trailer release date of the movie.

To note, Gehraiyaan trailer will be releasing tomorrow. And much to everyone’s surprise, the team have unveiled an interesting wait to announce the trailer release date. Interestingly, the lead cast of Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa have released voice notes stating some deep dialogues about how “emotions will sink deeper”, “choices will have consequences”, “love will get complicated” and “relationships will get twisted” ahead of a trailer launch of Gehraiyaan. Sharing the special messages, Shakun wrote, “Can’t wait to for you to dive into the world of #Gehraiyaan tomorrow. Trailer out tomorrow. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11”.

Take a look at Shakun Batra’s post:

Meanwhile, Ananya can’t stop beaming with happiness about collaborating with Deepika and Siddhant. She said., “If I’ve learned anything, it’s that acting is a lot of reacting. So, on the contrary, it’s always a blessing to have stronger performances opposite you to feed. The whole team was working in synergy, and we were like a family where no one made me feel like I was new in any way. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, Gehraiyaan will be releasing on February 11 this year.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late