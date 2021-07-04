Guru Randhawa debuts his TRANSFORMED new look on Instagram while teasing new song

Guru Randhawa recently shared a snippet from the shooting of an upcoming song, which is being shot in Dubai. Scroll down to see what she shared.

Indian musician and rapper Guru Randhawa recently posted an update on Instagram and may we just say how dapper the star looks in the picture! The singer shared a snippet from the shoot of his upcoming single, which is being filmed in Dubai.

Surprising fans with his new look, the singer never fails to experiment with his style and his recent post from shoot is proof! In the picture, the singer can be seen rocking a loose shirt with blonde hair. You can see his post here.

In other news, back in January 2021, the singer sparked engagement rumours! Randhawa shared a picture with a mystery lady on his Instagram handle that has not only left the fans intrigued but left them speculating that he might be engaged. The High Rated Gabru singer could be seen holding the hands of a girl wearing a lehenga who has her face hidden from the camera. He further captioned the post as ‘New Year, New Beginnings’ which has further sparked off his engagement rumours.

If that much suspense wasn’t enough, many friends of Guru Randhawa including Arvind Khaira, Juggy D, and others sent congratulatory messages to him through the comments section. Talking about Randhawa, the singer mostly prefers to stay away from the limelight and nothing much is known about his love life. As for his professional life, the singer has sung multiple songs most of which have termed hits.

