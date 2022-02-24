Hamsa Nandini completes 16 cycles of chemotherapy for Breast Cancer; Says 'time for new battles'

Popular Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini has been diagnosed with Breast Cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. The actress took to social media and shared a few pics flaunting her shaved head to announce that she has completed 16 cycles of chemotherapy.

Hamsa Nandini shared a few pics from her hospital bed and showed her excitement about completing 16 cycles of chemotherapy. She also penned a note, which read, “Annnnd.... am done with 16 cycles of chemotherapy!!! I am now officially a chemo survivor. But am not done yet, I haven't won yet. It's time to prepare for the next battle... It's time for the surgeries. #epirubicin #acchemo #paclitaxel #chemosurvivor #brca1 #breastcancer #swanstories."

The actress was tested positive for BRCA1. Hamsa opened up about her fight and fears about battling cancer as she lost her mother because of the same reason.

In late December 2021, the actress shared a picture in a shaved head to announce she has been diagnosed with Cancer and penned a note, “I have made myself a few promises:- I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger.

Her birth name is Poonam, under which she appeared in her first few films, but since there were too many people named Poonam in the film industry, director Vamsy rechristened her Hamsa Nandini. After that, she went on to gain recognition for special dance numbers in films like Mirchi, Bhai, Atharintiki Daaredi and Ramayya Vasthavayya.

