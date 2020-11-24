Happy Birthday Papon: Check out his 5 best Hindi quarantine tunes

As renowned singer Papon turns a year older today, here are some of his soulful numbers which have managed to win millions of hearts.

Independent music has been on the rise since the onset of the lockdown ahead of the COVID-19 scare. Despite the challenging times then, singer-songwriter-composer Papon's spree of churning music remained undeterred and it resulted in the creation/rendering of wonderful compositions. On the occasion of his birthday, we share with you his top 5 Hindi quarantine songs.

Teri Photo

A feel-good romantic song, Teri Photo has an arresting melody that catches on with the listeners. Composed and penned by Zahaan Khan, Ashish Bhat and sung by Papon & Akriti Kakar, Teri Photo is a charming song full of cute moments of love.

Haaye Rabba

What can compare to the rush of love?! This soulful song is about the silliness of love. Haaye Rabba is a must-have on your playlist because it captures Papon in his element. Sung by Papon with music and lyrics by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, Haaye Rabba features heartwarming visuals.

Siyaahii

This song sung by Papon & Shashaa Tirupati is a romantic track that talks of the permanent effect certain people have in one's life, and end up getting inked to your heart. Composed by Tirupati, this song is all heart and a treat for those into love songs.

Sajdaa Karoon

Papon conveyed that music can a powerful vehicle of love with Sajdaa Karoon, an anthem dedicated to music and its creators. Co-produced & composed by Papon with lyrics by Vaibhav Modi, the song is an inspiring track that featured some of the most legendary and seasoned musicians in the country. The featuring artists included Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Salim & Sulaiman Merchant, Viju Shah, Mithoon, Kalyanji & Anandji, Ajay & Atul Gogavale, Bappi Lahiri, Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani, Anand & Milind Shrivastav, Sajid & Wajid Khan, Sachin Sanghvi & Jigar Saraiya, Palash Sen (Euphoria), Amit Trivedi, Mohan Kannan & Koco (Agnee), Shantanu Moitra, Amaal Mallik, Amit Khilam & Nikhil Rao (Indian Ocean), Sneha Khanwalkar, Rajesh Roshan and Himesh Reshammiya.

Khidki

Khidki is a special love song that captures the fleeting emotions of first love. The single has been penned and composed by Amarabha Banerjee and rendered in the magical voice of Papon. The video of this song features digital stars Ritwik Bhowmik & Ashnoor Kaur, who essay the characters of a besotted boy and a happy-go-lucky girl. Papon's rendition touches the heart and is sure to make the listeners smile.

Also Read: Papon says a remix can go wrong if the person creating it has not lived the original song

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×