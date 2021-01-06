Happy Birthday A R Rahman: Dil Bechara to Tu Hi Re; Top 5 all time romantic songs of the musical maestro

On the occasion of A.R. Rahman’s 54th birthday, let’s check out some enchanting numbers composed by the ace musician.

“Music is life itself”- Time and again Indian musician, composer and singer A.R. Rahman has proved the famous quote right. Today, the music maverick has turned a year older. He is celebrating his 54th birthday. A.R. Rahman was born as A.S. Dileep Kumar into a Hindu family in 1967. After he met his spiritual guru, Qadri Islam, the music composer converted to Islam at the age of 23. A.R. Rahman’s success is incomparable as he is a living legend. He has been an inspiration for all the aspiring musicians.

The double Oscar winner has worked for both Bollywood and South industry. He has also worked for Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours and Lord of War. He became popular when he played 4 keyboards at once as a kid on Doordarshan’s Wonder Balloon. The acclaimed musician wanted to become a computer engineer. Rahman has uncountable hit songs to his credit like Roja, Enna Sona, Tere Bina, Maahi Ve, Kehna Hi Kya, Kahin To Hogi Woh among others.

In the Limca Book of Records 2007, he holds the title of “Indian of the Year for Contribution to Popular Music”. Rahman is a recipient of four National Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and 17 South Filmfare Awards. Overall, out of 159 nominations, he has won 136 awards so far.

The musician got married to Saira Banu in 1995. They are proud parents of three children – Raheema, Khatija and Ameen. Interestingly, A.R. Rahman shares the same date of birth as his son Ameen.

Today, on the occasion of A.R. Rahman’s birthday, let’s have a look at some romantic melodies composed by the musical maestro.

Dil Bechara – Title Track (Dil Bechara)

One of A.R. Rahman’s latest releases is the title track of ‘Dil Bechara’. The soulful voice of the ace musician in the song has touched millions of hearts. It has become a new love anthem for the youth. The lyrics of the song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It was the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

Regardless of whether you are romantic or not, this song will tug at your heartstrings! Agar Tum Saath Ho is special for two reasons. Firstly, the music of the song was composed by A.R. Rahman and secondly, with this song Alka Yagnik was heard again after a long time.

Rehna Tu (Dilli 6)

This song is not typically a romantic number, but it will definitely make you think about your soulmate. A.R. Rahman’s magical voice in the song will surely make you add it to your all-time favourite playlist.

Chupke Se (Saathiya)

This song will surely give you fall in love feels! It will take you to dreamy land. The song has A.R. Rahman’s music and legendary lyricist Gulzar’s words. It was crooned by Sadhna Sargam. The enchanting number is packed with wonderful music.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi (Ghajini)

This song is from ’s hit film Ghajini. The track is a romantic number. The lyrics of the same were written by Prasoon Joshi. It was sung by Benny Dayal and Shreya Ghoshal.

