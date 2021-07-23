Himesh Reshammiya releases Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal's song 'Terii Umeed'

The singer cum composer has released another song titled Terii Umeed from the album Himesh Ke Dil Se. The song is sung by Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep and Arunita. The song is believed to hit all the right notes. To note, the singers' last song had left music lovers from across the globe wanting more. The song is a studio version featuring the singers. It is worth mentioning here that the song is released on the composer’s birthday.

On the release of the song, Himesh said, “Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that every music lover of all genres will love this song.”

He also took to Instagram and had shared the news with fans. He had written, “Thanks for all the blockbuster success of all the songs, coming with a romantic melody which has a divine energy to it on 23rd July, sung beautifully by @pawandeeprajan and @arunitakanjilal @himeshreshammiyamelodies @soniakapoor06, love you all.”

Listen to the song here:

The singer cum composer has given back-to-back blockbusters in a row Surroor 2021. The last song ‘Tere Bagairr’ from the album received an overwhelming response from the audience.

