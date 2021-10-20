This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan’s shower time looks like; SEE PIC with her gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the stylish-looking celebrities in the industry. The actress never fails from impressing her impeccable fashion sense. Every time she steps out her outfits and style steal the limelight. Today earlier in the day she was spotted coming out of her residence wearing classic denim and tee. Well, the style may be old but it has never gone out of fashion and the Jab We Met actress just nailed it. The way she was carrying it made it more stylish.

And now she has shared another picture on her Instagram stories. The actress gave a glimpse of her shower time gang. In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a white colour bathrobe and posing while sitting on the bed along with her friends. She is posing in her iconic pout style. The actress has captioned it as ‘Shower time gang’. Coming to her work, Kareena Kapoor has teamed up with director Sujoy Ghosh for a feature film. Reportedly, the film will go on the floors in the month of February in India with a start to finish schedule.

It will be produced by Jay Shewakramani. Reportedly, the two are excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it in February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over two months.

Take a look at the picture here:

Kareena has recently wrapped up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The social drama is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. It will be releasing during Valentines Day. She also has director Hansal Mehta’s next in her kitty.

