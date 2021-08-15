Independence Day 2021: Teri Mitti to Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe; 10 songs that will evoke patriotism in you

Today, India is celebrating its 75th Independence day. Starting from North to South, we are a land with the most diverse culture and traditions. India and its citizens believe in bringing religions and people from different ethnicities together. India as a country gives people the leisure to be and live the way they want to. “Unity in Diversity”, is an apt phrase to describe our nation, as we the largest democratic country in the world have always uphold the true meaning of brotherhood. On Independence Day 2021, in sync with patriotism, we bring you a playlist that will match the sentiments of the moment and instil pride in you. Here are a few patriotic songs that you can add to your playlist.

Ye Jo Des Hai Mera

Crooned by AR Rahman, Ye Jo Des Hai Mera is from the starrer film Swades. The lyrics of this track revolves around one’s unbreakable connection with their motherland. With soothing rhythm, this song has also received vocals from Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Smit Sheth, Rajesh Vivek and Daya Shankar.

Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe

Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe is a song that invokes a sense of emotional touch for one’s country. The lyrics of the song essays how one’s nation should always prosper. The melodious song is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned down by Gulzar & Allama Iqbal.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai track was formed with the collaboration of two famous music artists AR Rahman and Harihan. The song conveys how our country is important for all its citizens. So much, that one can even sacrifice their life for the sake of its prosperity.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’s exceptional lyrics reflect upon the Indian freedom struggle. Over the years, this song has overwhelmed everyone with a sense of patriotism. Take a look at it here:

Sandese Aate Hain

Featuring in the tracklist of the patriotic movie Border, Sandese Aate Hain aptly captures the hardships that soldiers face in their lives. This emotional track has struck a chord with many by aptly evoking the feeling of patriotism in one’s hearts.

Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti is a song from starrer Kesari. The song aptly instils patriotism in one’s mind by recalling the stories of those who have and are willing to sacrifice everything for their motherland. Sung by B Praak, the lyrics of the song is written by Manoj Muntashir.

I Love My India

This song is picturised on late actor Amrish Puri, who can be seen describing the rich cultural heritage of India. From the traditional garment of a bride to the evergreen land, he can be explaining why India is one of the best countries & how its vivid cultures add up to its richness. I love My India is jointly crooned by Aditya Narayan, Shakar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Hariharan.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

This AR Rahman song never fails to fill enthusiasm and pride in people while saluting mother India. The lyrics of the song compares India with the nature of a mother, who gives away everything to take care of her children. The song salutes all that the land of India has given us over the years.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Sung by the music legend, Lata Mangeshkar, Aisa Des Hai Mera describes the beauty of India in the most unique way. With her melodious voice, the lyrics describes the picturesque views of our countries in the most effective way.

Aye Mere Pyaare Watan

Aye Mere Pyaare Watan is a song featured in 1961’s movie Kaabuliwala. This song by Manna Dey essays the story of a person’s eagerness to sacrifice his life for the benefit of his motherland even when they are far away from home. The song was picturised on Balraj Sahni.

ALSO READ| Uri to Raazi: 5 films to binge watch on Independence Day Weekend to celebrate freedom