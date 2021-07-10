Indian Pro Music League: Kailash Kher’s son makes a revelation about him; Says ‘Papa is strict about studies’

Kailash Kher’s son Kabir makes a candid revelation about the singer and mentions how his father encourages him to learn Sanskrit.

Kailash Kher has been one of the most renowned and successful singers in Bollywood. The versatile singer is known for ruling hearts with his soulful voice and has given several popular tracks in his career of around two decades. Interestingly, Kailash is currently seen on Indian Pro Music League wherein he is leading the team Mumbai Warriors which has been performing pretty well in the show. And while Kailash had recently grabbed attention with his stupendous performance, he got a special surprise on the sets of the Indian Pro Music League.

Interestingly, Kailash’s 11 year old son Kabir had surprised him on sets of Indian Pro Music League. And while the renowned singer was overwhelmed to see his son, Kabir went on to reveal Kailash’s strict side on the show. He stated that the singer is quite particular about studies and music and also encourages him to learn Sanskrit. Talking about the same Kabir mentioned, “Papa is very strict when it comes to studies, but there is one thing that's great and that is he will never shout at me, he will make me understand everything. A few years ago, papa made a promise to me saying he would never scold me for anything if I never gave him a chance for it. We have been maintaining that till date and it has been going smooth. Apart from studies and music, my father also motivates me to learn Sanskrit as he feels it is very necessary in life. I am trying my best to learn it and shudh Hindi as well, but at times, like all of you, I also don't understand what he is telling me when uses shudh Hindi words.”

Following the revelation, the father-son duo also went on to sing Kailash’s popular track Teri Deewani and it was indeed a performance to remember.

Also Read: Indian Pro Music League team captains Javed Ali, Shaan and Mika Singh pay heartwarming tribute to Dilip Kumar

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×