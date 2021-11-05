Inside Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration with Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula & others

Anil Kapoor and his family is known for organising a big Diwali bash for years now. And as life has finally coming back on track, the Kapoors made sure to have a grand bash for Diwali this year which was attended by the Kapoor clan. Interestingly, it was a double celebration for the family. While Anil Kapoor and his family were celebrating the festival of light, they also celebrated Khushi Kapoor’s birthday. Yes! the young starlet has turned 21 today and she enjoyed the midnight celebration with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula Kapoor gave a glimpse of Kapoor’s Diwali celebrations and Khushi’s birthday celebration at Anil Kapoor’s residence wherein each one of them was nailing the ethnic look for the festive season. To note, Khushi was seen looking resplendent in her pink lehenga with off shoulder blouse for the festivities which had Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in attendance. The young starlet was seen cutting the chocolate cake in the presence of her family members. Sharing the pic, Anshula wrote, “Happy 21 loveeer @khushi05k. Best girl”. Interestingly, Janhvi also made a statement with her green coloured saree with a shimmery silver blouse.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration pics:

Interestingly, Arjun, who opted for an all black traditional look, was also seen jamming with his sister squad. In one of the pics, he was seen posing with Anshula, Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi. Anshula had captioned the post as, “Sparkly, shimmery, blurry, happy, comfy Diwali! #FamJam #MyFavPeople”