Irfan Siddiqui feels his song Jazaak Allah is an ode to all COVID 19 warriors & their selfless services

Irfan Siddiqui has opened up on his recent song Jazaak Allah and expressed his gratitude towards the COVID 19 frontline workers who have been working selflessly during the pandemic.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Irfan Siddiqui always used to write poetry when he was in college. It was this flair for writing that got him into pursuing a career in the industry, where he met the popular composer duo Salim–Sulaiman and started a new journey. And, since then there have been no looking back for the screenwriter and lyricist. He is over the moon with how even their latest collaboration Jazaak Allah is being appreciated by the audience.

“I come from a traditional business family with no background in Bollywood at all. So, the initial years was all about finding work and trying to understand how things work in the industry,” says Irfan, who started his career with the song Aashayein from Iqbal and then went on to pen songs for films such as Fashion, Teen Patti, Chance Pe Dance, Kurbaan, Heroine, among others. Siddiqui shares that his debut project was with a friend. “I had teamed up with my childhood buddy Rajeev Goswami (director and choreographer) for his debut album titled (Mujhe Mere Yaar Se Matlab). The music of this album was done by Salim-Sulaiman. While working on this project they offered me Iqbal and Aashayein too worked out… I did not face a lot of struggle but yes it took time to understand how things took shape. I feel lucky that Salim-Sulaiman gave me my first break.”

Talking about his latest collaboration with Salim-Sulaiman, Jazaak Allah, he adds, “Muslims say Jazakallah instead of thanks. It means ‘may God reward you with goodness’. Jazaak Allah is an ode to all the Covid warriors who are working relentlessly and selflessly for humanity. "It is a very special thing for me as it highlights the feelings of gratitude and kindness. I wanted to keep a little touch of Urdu in the lyrics and wanted people to connect with the essence of the song. I hope I’ve achieved it.”

Jazaak Allah is sung by Javed Ali and Salim Merchant. “I’m honoured that Salim has sung four songs of mine Aashiyana from Fashion, Ali Maula from Kurbaan, Oh Jaaniya from Wedding Pullav and the Teen Patti title track. Apart from this, Jazaak Allah is our third joint offering on Eid. We’ve previously done Allahu Akbar and Astagfirullah… This is the first time I have worked with the much talented Javed Ali and must say I am thrilled. He is extremely talented and cooperative,” he says.

Heaping praises on Salim-Sulaiman (SS), Siddiqui shares that they are one of the best in the industry and yet they are so humble and caring. “It has always been a real pleasure working with them. They are more friends and family than business associates to me. Their humbleness and warmth always ensures my capability getting it's due. I have learnt a lot from them. SS and me go a long way. We did Iqbal, Fashion, Teen Patti, Kurbaan, Heroine, Chain Kuli Ki Main Khuli and many other projects together. Apart from this SS, Rajeev and I are partners at Gravity Zero Entertainment LLP. We’ve produced three Musicals namely Beyond Bollywood, Umrao Jaan Ada and Disco Dancer. I just hope our collaboration and bonding continues like this,” he ends.

