Irrfan Khan Demise: Akshay Kumar mourns loss of ‘one of the finest actors’ as he prays for his family

Irrfan Khan Death: Akshay Kumar took to social media to express grief and shock over the demise of Irrfan Khan. The actor called Irrfan ‘one of the best actors’ of his time.

Bollywood woke up to a sad piece of news as Bollywood’s prolific actor Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode after his health deteriorated. As soon as news of Irrfan’s death was confirmed by his spokesperson, Bollywood was left in shock and grief. Actor also took to social media to express grief over the loss of Irrfan. Akshay was left heartbroken over the sad news of Irrfan’s demise and expressed his prayers on social media for his family.

Akshay wrote, “Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.” The actor called Irrfan ‘one of the finest’ of his time and many of his fans agreed with him in the comments. Akshay and Irrfan shared screen space in a film titled Thank You that came out back in 2011. Fans of Irrfan are left in a state of shock over Irrfan’s sudden demise.

Akshay didn’t just express grief over losing Irrfan but also prayed for strength for his family. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated over the past few days. A statement was released a day back that he is still in the ICU after which today, in the morning, news of Irrfan’s death was confirmed via an official statement from his spokesperson.

Check out Akshay’s tweet for Irrfan:

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time — (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

