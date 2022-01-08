Jacqueline Fernandez REACTS after her pic with Sukesh goes viral: Hoping the justice and good sense prevails

Jacqueline Fernandez made her way to the headlines this morning after an intimate picture of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar got leaked. The pic gave a glimpse of the two’s mushy moment and has been grabbing a lot of attention as it spoke volumes about Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship. To note, Sukesh is currently in the jail and has been the main accused in 200 crore money laundering case. In fact, Jacqueline has also been questioned in the case. So, as the pic went viral on social media, the Bhoot Police actress has released a statement on the matter.

Taking to social media, Jacqueline wrote, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you”.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s post:

To note, this isn’t the first time Jacqueline’s pic with Sukesh has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, a pic of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek had also gone viral on social media which dropped hints of their love affair.