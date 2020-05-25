Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan shower Karan Johar with love as they wish the filmmaker on his birthday

As Karan Johar rings in his 48th birthday today, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share adorable wishes for the filmmaker on their Instagram accounts.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2018 with Dhadak which was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios. Janhvi's second movie Dostana 2 also marks her collaboration with producer Karan Johar. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced. She will also be working with the director in his movie Takht. Infact, Janhvi has also worked with Karan in Netflix's Ghost Stories. The Dhadak actress shares a great bond with the filmmaker and today on the occasion of Karan's birthday, the actress has shared a beautiful throwback picture on her Instagram account.

Wishing Karan a happy birthday, Janhvi has shared a pic in which we can see the actress looks stunning donning a white coloured bodycon dress, on the other hand, Karan looks uber cool wearing a black jacket with a black t-shirt and matching black denim. The two share a side hug as they pose for the paparazzi during the promotions of Ghost Stories. Sharing the picture with a king emoji on Karan's head, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest!!! Love u!!." Even Karan's Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan has wished the filmmaker on her Instagram story.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday calls Karan Johar 'best of the best' as she wishes the filmmaker on his birthday)

Sharing a beautiful collage of 4 pictures where the actress looks amazing as she poses with the birthday boy, Sara wrote, "Wishing you all the luck, love, laughter and cake on your special day. Love you Karan."

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

On the other hand, Janvhi has a couple of releases coming soon; however, everything has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was supposed to release on April 24, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension, a new release date will be announced for the same. It also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×