Jodaa: Aly Goni & Mouni Roy come together for a music video on love & sacrifice

Aly Goni and Mouni Roy have come up with a new music video titled as ‘Jodaa’. The song is sung by Afsana Khan. The music video is a period drama set in the grandeur of a royal palace in Jaipur. It is a story of love, disloyalty and strength. In the music video, Mouni will be seen playing a queen who is seen fighting to win her love back from another woman. She will be seen coming out of it stronger and will stand as an inspiration to many women even in today’s day and age.

It is an ode that celebrates women who love unconditionally, face hardships in life and still shine brighter and emerge stronger. In the music video, Mouni Roy and Aly Goni are pictured in a different, breath-taking avatar from the period drama which is a treat for the audiences.

Mouni Roy said about the music video, “Jodaa is a song that represents strength of a woman above all devotion. When I first heard the song and the concept of the video, I knew that I had to do it. I feel it’s very important to give accreditation to empowering women and the story of the video brings that out very beautifully. I can’t wait for my fans and supporters to see this amazing music video directed by Jatinder Shahji. I’m excited about this great association with Aly Goni, Shah ji and Afsana khan and waiting for it to come out in the coming week.”

Jatinder Shah said, “With Jodaa, we have made a sincere effort to capture the emotional journey of a woman who goes through many hardships and yet emerges stronger and with an inspirational story. I am elated to have Mouni, Aly, Afsana and Maninder as a part of this project and can’t wait to see the reactions of the audience.”



