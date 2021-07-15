Jubin Nautiyal & Gurmeet Choudhary collaborate second time for romantic track ‘Barsaat Ki Dhun'

Jubin Nautiyal’s next song poster is out. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen with Karishma Sharma in the song.

The romantic song 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka' has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The music video featured actor Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh, Kashish Vohra, and Altmash Faraz and it was sung by Jubin Nautiyal. And now there is another good news for the fans. The singer has once again collaborated with the actor for the second song. The poster is also shared on social media. The song is titled 'Barsaat Ki Dhun'. Karishma Sharma will be seen opposite him.

Gurmeet also shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Tip tip barsa pani.” Penned by Rashmi Virag and music by Rochak Kohli, the romantic song is directed by Ashish Panda. The song will be backed by Bhushan Kumar and it will be out on T-Series’ YouTube channel on 20th July. Celebrities also wished the actor after he shared the poster. Fans dropped fire emoji in the comment section. In the poster, he is seen wearing a white shirt and holding the actress in his arm in the rain.

To note, the actor and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee became a household name after they essayed Ram and Sita's role in the popular mythological show Ramayan.

Take a look here at the poster:

He was also seen in Paltan by J.P. Dutta. He essayed the role of Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar, a real-life officer of the Indian Army, who had played a significant part during the 1967 border conflict between India and China.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Debina Bonnerjee: 5 Times the actress and Gurmeet Choudhary set major couple goals

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×