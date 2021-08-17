Jubin Nautiyal & Khushali Kumar reveal about shooting ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ in the ‘hardest’ time of the year

Music lovers are going to get a musical treat very soon as Jubin Nautiyal teams with Khushali Kumar for the very first time. They are coming together for T-series’ romantic track Khushi Jab Bhi Teri. This song is penned by A M Turaz and will be composed by Rochak Kohli. The USP of this music video is going to be the locales it has been shot in. Jubin and Khushali shot the video in Leh Ladakh as it made the best location to shoot this song. However, it is never an easy task to shoot in such tough climatic conditions.

Jubin Nautiyal, Khushali Kumar and the rest of the crew shot Khushi Jab Bhi Teri in the most difficult time of the year when the temperature fell to extreme lows. However, despite facing certain difficulties like breathing due to low oxygen levels, the team successfully finished the shoot in 3 days. Jubin and Khushali had to walk to different locations due to the uneven terrain and at times, over 1500-2000 steps back and forth just to reach a single destination.

Talking about his experience filming the track, Jubin Nautiyal says, “It’s always special shooting in Leh Ladakh, and I’ve been there often. The locals informed us that this was the hardest time in the year owing to the extremely cold weather, but thankfully, we managed to film there, and the video is looking amazing.”

Adding to this, Khushali Kumar said, “Leh Ladakh is as beautiful and breathtaking as it is challenging. There were times we couldn’t breathe properly, and because of our looks in the video, we couldn’t protect ourselves from the cold with layers of clothes. But it was completely worth all the effort because the music video and the locations in it look incredible.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal’s Khushi Jab Bhi Teri. Featuring Khushali Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, the romantic track will be out on T-Series YouTube channel on the 23rd of August.

ALSO READ: Pratik Gandhi set to reunite with Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta for a family drama with Khushali Kumar