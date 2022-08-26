Julia Jacklin: Her latest album Pre Pleasure and Tour 2022

No more frantically googling multiple sites for teenie-tiny information. This is your one-stop guide to knowing everything about Julia Jacklin!

by Anubhuti Mishra   |  Updated on Aug 26, 2022 05:36 PM IST  |  5.9K
Julia Jacklin: Her latest album Pre Pleasure and Tour 2022
Julia Jacklin: Her latest album Pre Pleasure and Tour 2022
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Back in 2019, Julia Jacklin released an album, Crushing, that deeply struck a nerve, especially with young audiences. Seeing the success, she started playing for much bigger and more enthusiastic audiences to recast folk and American in order to spread a Millenium-friendly reign of love and defiance. She encouraged the younger generation to love themselves more through her songs and even talked about the discerning rise of anxiety in the youth. Obviously, these reasons were enough to hit a direct chord amongst the youth all across the globe, and she soon became a sensation!

Julia Jacklin released a new album, Pre Pleasure, on 26 August, and fans have once again gone wild. So, let us get to know all about her - from who she is to her albums and live tours.

Who is Julia Jacklin?

Birthday: 30 August 1990

Birthplace: Blue Mountains, Australia

Julia Jacklin is an Australian-born singer and songwriter. Her musical style is best described as indie folk, indie pop, indie rock, and alternative country. She believes it is a complete waste of time pretending to be "cool" just to impress some random strangers. Her empathetic rock songs and dreamy folk songs connect at all levels with today's generation bringing her into the spotlight. She strives to capture the mundane lives and absurdness of modern life in her songs, thereby gaining immense love from the younger generations.

Julia Jacklin Career Highlights

Jacklin has to date released three studio albums - namely Don't Let the Kids Win, Crushing, and her latest, Pre Pleasure. She has also performed with Phantastic Ferniture, a band with whom she released her single debut Fuckin 'n' Rollin, a self-titled album, and many other subsequent singles.

Julia Jacklin Awards & Nominations

AIR (The Australian Independent Record) Awards

  • 2017 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Don't Let the Kids Win
  • 2018 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Crushing

APRA (The Australasian Performing Right Association) Awards

  • 2017 - Nominated as Song of the Year for Pool Party
  • 2020 - Shortlisted as Song of the Year for Pressure to Party

ARIA Awards

  • 2017 - Nominated as Best Female Artist for Don't Let the Kids Win
  • 2019 - Nominated as Best Female Artist, Best Independent Release, and Best Adult Contemporary Album for Crushing

AMP (The Australian Music Prize) Awards

  • 2019 - Nominated for Crushing

NLMAs (The National Live Music Awards)

  • 2016 - Nominated as The Heatseeker Award (Best New Act)
  • 2017- Nominated as Best Live Voice of the Year (People's Choice) and Live Country or Folk Act of the Year
  • 2017 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year
  • 2018 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year
  • 2019 - Nominated as Live Voice of the Year and International Live Achievement (Solo)

Julia Jacklin albums

julia_jacklin_albums_and_songs.jpg

Studio Albums:

Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016

Crushing - 2018-2019

Pre Pleasure - 2022

Non-album single - 2017

Non-album singles - 2020-2021

All three of Julia's studio albums were released under the labels - Transgressive, Polyvinyl, and Liberation.

Julia Jacklin songs

  1. Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016
  2. Pool Party - 2016
  3. Leadlight - 2016
  4. Coming of Age - 2016
  5. Hay Plain - 2016
  6. Elizabeth - 2016
  7. Small Talk - 2016
  8. Motherland - 2016
  9. LA Dream - 2016
  10. Same Airport, Different Man - 2016
  11. Sweet Step - 2016
  12. Eastwick/Cold Caller - 2017
  13. Body - 2018
  14. Head Alone - 2018
  15. Pressure to Party - 2019
  16. Comfort - 2019
  17. Don't Know How to Keep Loving You - 2019
  18. To Perth, Before the Border Closes - 2020
  19. Baby Jesus Is Nobody's Baby Now - 2020
  20. Army Of Me - 2021
  21. Lydia Wears a Cross - 2022
  22. I Was Neon - 2022
  23. Love, Try Not to Let Go - 2022
  24. Be Careful With Yourself - 2022
  25. Ignore Tenderness - 2022
  26. Too In Love To Die - 2022
  27. Less Of A Stranger - 2022
  28. Magic - 2022
  29. End Of A Friendship - 2022

You can stream all of her music across all the streaming platforms, i.e., Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Hungama, and JioSaavn.

Julia Jacklin tour 2022 - Upcoming live performances

julia_jacklin_tour_2022_-_upcoming_live_performances.jpg
  • 26 August 2022

Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA

  • 27 August 2022 - 28 August 2022

This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena, CA

  • 9 September 2022

Mohawk in Austin, TX

  • 10 September 2022

The Studio at The Factory in Dallas, TX

  • 12 September 2022

The Basement East in Nashville, TN

  • 13 September 2022

Terminal West in Atlanta, GA

  • 15 September 2022

9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

  • 16 September 2022

Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY

  • 17 September 2022

Underground Arts in Philadelphia, PA

  • 18 September 2022

Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

  • 20 September 2022

Théâtre Corona in Montréal, Canada

  • 21 September 2022

The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Canada

  • 22 September 2022

Covenant Fine Arts Center - Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI

  • 23 September 2022

Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

  • 24 September 2022

Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN

  • 26 September 2022

Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO

  • 27 September 2022

Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

  • 29 September 2022

Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Canada

  • 30 September 2022

The Crocodile in Seattle, WA

  • 1 October 2022 - Julia Jacklin (Solo)

The Crocodile in Seattle, WA

  • 2 October 2022

Revolution Hall in Portland, OR

  • 4 October 2022

The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

  • 5 October 2022

Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

  • 7 October 2022

The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

  • 8 October 2022

Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

  • 3 November 2022

Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland

  • 5 November 2022

SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow, Scotland

  • 6 November 2022

O2 Ritz Manchester in Manchester, United Kingdom

  • 7 November 2022

The Mill in Birmingham, United Kingdom

  • 9 November 2022

SWX in Bristol, United Kingdom

  • 10 November 2022

CHALK in Brighton, United Kingdom

  • 11 November 2022

Roundhouse in London, United Kingdom

  • 13 November 2022

Café de la Danse in Paris, France

  • 14 November 2022

Trix in Antwerp, Belgium

  • 15 November 2022

Gebäude 9 in Cologne, Germany

  • 17 November 2022

Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands

  • 18 November 2022

Knust in Hamburg, Germany

  • 20 November 2022

Parkteatret in Oslo, Norway

  • 21 November 2022

Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm, Sweden

  • 22 November 2022

DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark

  • 24 November 2022

Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany

  • 25 November 2022

Strom in Munich, Germany

  • 26 November 2022

Plaza Zurich in Zürich, Switzerland

  • 27 November 2022

Circolo Magnolia in Milan, Italy

  • 29 November 2022

Apolo in Barcelona, Spain

  • 30 November 2022

Live in Madrid, Spain

  • 1 December 2022

LAV in Lisbon, Portugal

  • 25 February 2023

Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia

  • 26 February 2023

The Tivoli in Brisbane City, Australia

  • 28 February 2023

Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia

Also Read: MÖTLEY CRÜE Band 2022: What's the latest buzz?

FAQs

Where does Julia Jacklin live?
Melbourne
What is the age of Julia Jacklin?
31 years
Which record label is Julia Jacklin signed to?
Polyvinyl Record Co.
What is Julia Jacklin's net worth?
1.5 Million dollars
What guitar does Julia Jacklin play?
Fender Vintera 1970s Telecaster Custom
Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!