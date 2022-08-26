Julia Jacklin: Her latest album Pre Pleasure and Tour 2022

Back in 2019, Julia Jacklin released an album, Crushing, that deeply struck a nerve, especially with young audiences. Seeing the success, she started playing for much bigger and more enthusiastic audiences to recast folk and American in order to spread a Millenium-friendly reign of love and defiance. She encouraged the younger generation to love themselves more through her songs and even talked about the discerning rise of anxiety in the youth. Obviously, these reasons were enough to hit a direct chord amongst the youth all across the globe, and she soon became a sensation!

Julia Jacklin released a new album, Pre Pleasure, on 26 August, and fans have once again gone wild. So, let us get to know all about her - from who she is to her albums and live tours.

Who is Julia Jacklin?

Birthday: 30 August 1990

Birthplace: Blue Mountains, Australia

Julia Jacklin is an Australian-born singer and songwriter. Her musical style is best described as indie folk, indie pop, indie rock, and alternative country. She believes it is a complete waste of time pretending to be "cool" just to impress some random strangers. Her empathetic rock songs and dreamy folk songs connect at all levels with today's generation bringing her into the spotlight. She strives to capture the mundane lives and absurdness of modern life in her songs, thereby gaining immense love from the younger generations.

Julia Jacklin Career Highlights

Jacklin has to date released three studio albums - namely Don't Let the Kids Win, Crushing, and her latest, Pre Pleasure. She has also performed with Phantastic Ferniture, a band with whom she released her single debut Fuckin 'n' Rollin, a self-titled album, and many other subsequent singles.

Julia Jacklin Awards & Nominations

AIR (The Australian Independent Record) Awards

2017 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Don't Let the Kids Win

2018 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Crushing

APRA (The Australasian Performing Right Association) Awards

2017 - Nominated as Song of the Year for Pool Party

2020 - Shortlisted as Song of the Year for Pressure to Party

ARIA Awards

2017 - Nominated as Best Female Artist for Don't Let the Kids Win

2019 - Nominated as Best Female Artist, Best Independent Release, and Best Adult Contemporary Album for Crushing

AMP (The Australian Music Prize) Awards

2019 - Nominated for Crushing

NLMAs (The National Live Music Awards)

2016 - Nominated as The Heatseeker Award (Best New Act)

2017- Nominated as Best Live Voice of the Year (People's Choice) and Live Country or Folk Act of the Year

2017 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year

2018 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year

2019 - Nominated as Live Voice of the Year and International Live Achievement (Solo)

Julia Jacklin albums

Studio Albums:

Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016

Crushing - 2018-2019

Pre Pleasure - 2022

Non-album single - 2017

Non-album singles - 2020-2021

All three of Julia's studio albums were released under the labels - Transgressive, Polyvinyl, and Liberation.

Julia Jacklin songs

Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016 Pool Party - 2016 Leadlight - 2016 Coming of Age - 2016 Hay Plain - 2016 Elizabeth - 2016 Small Talk - 2016 Motherland - 2016 LA Dream - 2016 Same Airport, Different Man - 2016 Sweet Step - 2016 Eastwick/Cold Caller - 2017 Body - 2018 Head Alone - 2018 Pressure to Party - 2019 Comfort - 2019 Don't Know How to Keep Loving You - 2019 To Perth, Before the Border Closes - 2020 Baby Jesus Is Nobody's Baby Now - 2020 Army Of Me - 2021 Lydia Wears a Cross - 2022 I Was Neon - 2022 Love, Try Not to Let Go - 2022 Be Careful With Yourself - 2022 Ignore Tenderness - 2022 Too In Love To Die - 2022 Less Of A Stranger - 2022 Magic - 2022 End Of A Friendship - 2022

You can stream all of her music across all the streaming platforms, i.e., Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Hungama, and JioSaavn.

Julia Jacklin tour 2022 - Upcoming live performances

26 August 2022

Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA

27 August 2022 - 28 August 2022

This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena, CA

9 September 2022

Mohawk in Austin, TX

10 September 2022

The Studio at The Factory in Dallas, TX

12 September 2022

The Basement East in Nashville, TN

13 September 2022

Terminal West in Atlanta, GA

15 September 2022

9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

16 September 2022

Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY

17 September 2022

Underground Arts in Philadelphia, PA

18 September 2022

Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA

20 September 2022

Théâtre Corona in Montréal, Canada

21 September 2022

The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Canada

22 September 2022

Covenant Fine Arts Center - Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI

23 September 2022

Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

24 September 2022

Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN

26 September 2022

Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO

27 September 2022

Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

29 September 2022

Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Canada

30 September 2022

The Crocodile in Seattle, WA

1 October 2022 - Julia Jacklin (Solo)

The Crocodile in Seattle, WA

2 October 2022

Revolution Hall in Portland, OR

4 October 2022

The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

5 October 2022

Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

7 October 2022

The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

8 October 2022

Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

3 November 2022

Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland

5 November 2022

SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow, Scotland

6 November 2022

O2 Ritz Manchester in Manchester, United Kingdom

7 November 2022

The Mill in Birmingham, United Kingdom

9 November 2022

SWX in Bristol, United Kingdom

10 November 2022

CHALK in Brighton, United Kingdom

11 November 2022

Roundhouse in London, United Kingdom

13 November 2022

Café de la Danse in Paris, France

14 November 2022

Trix in Antwerp, Belgium

15 November 2022

Gebäude 9 in Cologne, Germany

17 November 2022

Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands

18 November 2022

Knust in Hamburg, Germany

20 November 2022

Parkteatret in Oslo, Norway

21 November 2022

Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm, Sweden

22 November 2022

DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark

24 November 2022

Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany

25 November 2022

Strom in Munich, Germany

26 November 2022

Plaza Zurich in Zürich, Switzerland

27 November 2022

Circolo Magnolia in Milan, Italy

29 November 2022

Apolo in Barcelona, Spain

30 November 2022

Live in Madrid, Spain

1 December 2022

LAV in Lisbon, Portugal

25 February 2023

Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia

26 February 2023

The Tivoli in Brisbane City, Australia

28 February 2023

Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia

