Julia Jacklin: Her latest album Pre Pleasure and Tour 2022
No more frantically googling multiple sites for teenie-tiny information. This is your one-stop guide to knowing everything about Julia Jacklin!
Back in 2019, Julia Jacklin released an album, Crushing, that deeply struck a nerve, especially with young audiences. Seeing the success, she started playing for much bigger and more enthusiastic audiences to recast folk and American in order to spread a Millenium-friendly reign of love and defiance. She encouraged the younger generation to love themselves more through her songs and even talked about the discerning rise of anxiety in the youth. Obviously, these reasons were enough to hit a direct chord amongst the youth all across the globe, and she soon became a sensation!
Julia Jacklin released a new album, Pre Pleasure, on 26 August, and fans have once again gone wild. So, let us get to know all about her - from who she is to her albums and live tours.
Who is Julia Jacklin?
Birthday: 30 August 1990
Birthplace: Blue Mountains, Australia
Julia Jacklin is an Australian-born singer and songwriter. Her musical style is best described as indie folk, indie pop, indie rock, and alternative country. She believes it is a complete waste of time pretending to be "cool" just to impress some random strangers. Her empathetic rock songs and dreamy folk songs connect at all levels with today's generation bringing her into the spotlight. She strives to capture the mundane lives and absurdness of modern life in her songs, thereby gaining immense love from the younger generations.
Julia Jacklin Career Highlights
Jacklin has to date released three studio albums - namely Don't Let the Kids Win, Crushing, and her latest, Pre Pleasure. She has also performed with Phantastic Ferniture, a band with whom she released her single debut Fuckin 'n' Rollin, a self-titled album, and many other subsequent singles.
Julia Jacklin Awards & Nominations
AIR (The Australian Independent Record) Awards
- 2017 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Don't Let the Kids Win
- 2018 - Won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for Crushing
APRA (The Australasian Performing Right Association) Awards
- 2017 - Nominated as Song of the Year for Pool Party
- 2020 - Shortlisted as Song of the Year for Pressure to Party
ARIA Awards
- 2017 - Nominated as Best Female Artist for Don't Let the Kids Win
- 2019 - Nominated as Best Female Artist, Best Independent Release, and Best Adult Contemporary Album for Crushing
AMP (The Australian Music Prize) Awards
- 2019 - Nominated for Crushing
NLMAs (The National Live Music Awards)
- 2016 - Nominated as The Heatseeker Award (Best New Act)
- 2017- Nominated as Best Live Voice of the Year (People's Choice) and Live Country or Folk Act of the Year
- 2017 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year
- 2018 - Won NSW Live Voice of the Year
- 2019 - Nominated as Live Voice of the Year and International Live Achievement (Solo)
Julia Jacklin albums
Studio Albums:
Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016
Crushing - 2018-2019
Pre Pleasure - 2022
Non-album single - 2017
Non-album singles - 2020-2021
All three of Julia's studio albums were released under the labels - Transgressive, Polyvinyl, and Liberation.
Julia Jacklin songs
- Don't Let the Kids Win - 2016
- Pool Party - 2016
- Leadlight - 2016
- Coming of Age - 2016
- Hay Plain - 2016
- Elizabeth - 2016
- Small Talk - 2016
- Motherland - 2016
- LA Dream - 2016
- Same Airport, Different Man - 2016
- Sweet Step - 2016
- Eastwick/Cold Caller - 2017
- Body - 2018
- Head Alone - 2018
- Pressure to Party - 2019
- Comfort - 2019
- Don't Know How to Keep Loving You - 2019
- To Perth, Before the Border Closes - 2020
- Baby Jesus Is Nobody's Baby Now - 2020
- Army Of Me - 2021
- Lydia Wears a Cross - 2022
- I Was Neon - 2022
- Love, Try Not to Let Go - 2022
- Be Careful With Yourself - 2022
- Ignore Tenderness - 2022
- Too In Love To Die - 2022
- Less Of A Stranger - 2022
- Magic - 2022
- End Of A Friendship - 2022
You can stream all of her music across all the streaming platforms, i.e., Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube Music, Hungama, and JioSaavn.
Julia Jacklin tour 2022 - Upcoming live performances
- 26 August 2022
Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, CA
- 27 August 2022 - 28 August 2022
This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena, CA
- 9 September 2022
Mohawk in Austin, TX
- 10 September 2022
The Studio at The Factory in Dallas, TX
- 12 September 2022
The Basement East in Nashville, TN
- 13 September 2022
Terminal West in Atlanta, GA
- 15 September 2022
9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.
- 16 September 2022
Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY
- 17 September 2022
Underground Arts in Philadelphia, PA
- 18 September 2022
Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA
- 20 September 2022
Théâtre Corona in Montréal, Canada
- 21 September 2022
The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Canada
- 22 September 2022
Covenant Fine Arts Center - Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI
- 23 September 2022
Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL
- 24 September 2022
Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN
- 26 September 2022
Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO
- 27 September 2022
Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT
- 29 September 2022
Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, Canada
- 30 September 2022
The Crocodile in Seattle, WA
- 1 October 2022 - Julia Jacklin (Solo)
The Crocodile in Seattle, WA
- 2 October 2022
Revolution Hall in Portland, OR
- 4 October 2022
The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA
- 5 October 2022
Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA
- 7 October 2022
The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- 8 October 2022
Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ
- 3 November 2022
Vicar Street in Dublin, Ireland
- 5 November 2022
SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow, Scotland
- 6 November 2022
O2 Ritz Manchester in Manchester, United Kingdom
- 7 November 2022
The Mill in Birmingham, United Kingdom
- 9 November 2022
SWX in Bristol, United Kingdom
- 10 November 2022
CHALK in Brighton, United Kingdom
- 11 November 2022
Roundhouse in London, United Kingdom
- 13 November 2022
Café de la Danse in Paris, France
- 14 November 2022
Trix in Antwerp, Belgium
- 15 November 2022
Gebäude 9 in Cologne, Germany
- 17 November 2022
Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 18 November 2022
Knust in Hamburg, Germany
- 20 November 2022
Parkteatret in Oslo, Norway
- 21 November 2022
Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm, Sweden
- 22 November 2022
DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark
- 24 November 2022
Columbia Theater in Berlin, Germany
- 25 November 2022
Strom in Munich, Germany
- 26 November 2022
Plaza Zurich in Zürich, Switzerland
- 27 November 2022
Circolo Magnolia in Milan, Italy
- 29 November 2022
Apolo in Barcelona, Spain
- 30 November 2022
Live in Madrid, Spain
- 1 December 2022
LAV in Lisbon, Portugal
- 25 February 2023
Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia
- 26 February 2023
The Tivoli in Brisbane City, Australia
- 28 February 2023
Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia