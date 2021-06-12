Kala Chashmah to Banjaara: Sidharth Malhotra’s 5 songs which prove he’s a star with blockbuster playlist

Sidharth Malhotra, who is among the most talked about actors in Bollywood, happens to be a star with a great song list to his credit.

Over the years Bollywood has given us many hit movies, which have not just won hearts with their impressive storyline but also with its music as well. In fact, many actors in the industry are known for creating a blockbuster playlist throughout their careers. From Amitabh Bachchan making us fall in love with tracks like Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai to Emraan Hashmi sweeping us off our feet with Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Mere Bina, Woh Ajnabee, Mein Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon and more.

And now, this list has a new addition from the young icons. We are talking about who also has marvellous music as a part of his journey. From movies to singles, Sidharth has been a part of several iconic numbers across different genres and definitely has an exciting playlist preceding him. And today, we bring you some of his hit numbers that have managed to win hearts over the years.

Kar Gayi Chull

This peppy track is from the 2016 release Kapoor & Sons. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie featured Sidharth Malhotra, , , , Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor in the lead. This song was an instant hit among the fans.

Kala Chashmah

Another peppy track on the list, this song features Sidharth with and happens to be from the 2016 release romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho. All the movie had failed to make the box office ring, but this track did become popular at parties.

Zehnaseeb

Featuring Sidharth and in the lead, this soulful track belongs to the romantic comedy drama Hasee Toh Phasee. The song has been crooned by Chinmayi Sripaada & Shekhar Ravjiani.

Galliyan

This soulful track belongs to the 2014 release action thriller Ek Villain which features Sidharth, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The movie was a massive hit among the fans and so was its songs.

Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Starring Sidharth with Neha Sharma, this romantic number has been crooned by Stebin Ben. While this marked Sidharth and Neha’s first collaboration, their chemistry was loved by the fans.

