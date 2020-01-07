Karan Singh Grover posts an adorable wish for wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday; Check out her sweet reply

As Bipasha Basu turns a year older today, on the occasion of her birthday, her hubby and actor Karan Singh Grover has shared an adorable post for the actress.

One of Bollywood's adorable couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have swooned away their fans with some amazing pictures and videos of the two on their social media account. The duo keeps sharing cute pictures of their special moments on social media sights and it is a treat for all their fans. Often tagged as the 'Monkey' couple, Karan and Bipasha never fail to charm us with their mushy posts and lovey-dovey banter. Today, Bipasha rings in her 41st birthday.

On the occasion of her birthday, her hubby and actor Karan Singh Grover has shared an adorable post for the actress. Sharing two pictures of Bips donning two different glares in both the pictures in a white top, Karan wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!" On this lovey-dovey wish, birthday girl Bipasha replied, "Thank you for making me feel special every day of every year" with a heart emoji.

Check out Karan Singh Grover's cute wish for Bipasha Basu:

Isn't it just too cute? Bipasha and Karan's #MonkeyLove is surely giving us major couple goals. The two look adorable together and their Instagram photos are proof. Bipasha got married to Karan on 30 April 2016. Bipasha and Karan have worked together in the 2015 movie Alone which was a horror-drama film.

