Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles in new PIC with Karisma Kapoor, Randhir & Babita; Calls them 'My world'

On Saturday morning, we spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan with her babies Taimur and Jeh as they headed together to Randhir Kapoor’s residence. Now, in the evening, the Laal Singh Chaddha star, took to social media to share a happy family photo alongside sister Karisma Kapoor and parents, Randhir and Babita. Calling them as her ‘world’, it seems that the Jab We Met star kick-started her weekend by spending some quality time with her family. In the new family photo, we can see the entire khandaan sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them.

It was a casual Saturday, however, the Kapoor sisters who are known for their elegance and poise, did not hold back from adding a dash of style to their look. While Kareena donned a quirky t-shirt with dyed jeans. On the other hand, Karisma glistened in glee in a comfy oversized black t-shirt and denim pants. Parents Randhir and Babita were seen in stunning hues of blue and pink. Check out the latest photo below:

This comes just a day after, Kareena Kapoor stunned the fashion police with her new look in yellow button-down top. On Saturday morning, she also shared an adorable photo alongside son Taimur leaving fans in awe. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan takes Taimur and Jeh to visit grandpa Randhir Kapoor; PHOTOS