Karva Chauth 2021: Bole Chudiya to Chand Chhupa Badal Mein; 10 songs that capture the essence of the festival

Karva Chauth is an auspicious occasion that has been inspiring Indian women for years. On this day, women keep a fast, taking neither food nor water, for the well being and long life of their husbands. Although over the years, the concept and form of this festival have changed, but the tradition of women showcasing undaunted love for their husbands still continues. In modern society and with high tech lifestyle, we may lose small moments of happiness in relationships. However, Karva Chauth is one occasion, that brings two loving hearts together, reminding everyone that marriage is a sacred bond.

As a country, this festival holds a special place in Indian tradition which is also reflected in Hindi films for years now. From Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, many movies in the past have captured the emotional nucleus of couples while celebrating this festivity. They have been hordes of songs that capture the romantic aspect of the occasion. Speaking of which, here, we have curated a list of 10 songs that will make for your perfect Karva Chauth 2021 playlist.

Bole Chudiyan

Who doesn’t remember Kajol and Jaya Bachchan’s emotional dialogue about ‘Sargi’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Just moments after melting the hearts of viewers, the movie sees all the lead actors celebrating Karva Chauth in this peppy number. Bole Chudiyan can never go out of trend when it comes to capturing the festival in an enormous way.

Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla

Moon has a close association with the festivity as wives wait for ‘Chand’ to arrive in order to break their fast. Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla is a melodious track that marks moon’s arrival in the most surreal manner.

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein

This beautiful rendition by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik features in the tracklist of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The soothing lyrics and tempo of the song is all about romance and intimacy. Moreover, the impeccable acting of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan just adds up to the aura of the festival.

Ghar Aaja Pardesi

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s Raj and Simran hold a special place in all Bollywood buffs’ hearts. Their story of unison took the Indian masses to a new tangent of love. Going by the same, even this song from the film sees the main heroine waiting for her prince to complete the festival’s ritual thereby not letting the spirit of love die.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

One of the essential parts of Karva Chauth is that wives break their fast after looking at their husband’s faces. The lyrics of Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai aptly captures the essence of this ritual while the melodious voice of Roop Kumar Rathod takes listeners in a magic state of calm.

Yoon Shabnami

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for captivating larger than life moments with a dash of cinematic prowess added to it. This beautiful number has Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the centre of his magical sets. While the mellow track leaves audiences light-hearted, the lyrics about the moon turns your heart mushy.

Chand Sifarish

With a Sufi touch, Chand Sifarish sees the magical chemistry of Kajol and Aamir Khan. Featuring from the tracklist of the movie Fanaa, the song is crooned by genius artists Shaan and Kailash Kher.

Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein

With a retro vibe, Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein sees the sizzling onscreen chemistry of Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn. The lyrics of the song aptly describe the feelings of couples madly in love with each other.

Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye

Karva Chauth is the day when all the ladies doll up in the traditional red ‘suhag ka joda’ for their husbands. The lyrics of Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye is the ultimate song that lays it out in a musical manner.

Chand Ne Kuch Kaha

With the magical voice of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, Chand Ne Kuch Kaha is a song from the hit 90s movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance, the lyrics of the track is all about passion for love.

ALSO READ| Karwa Chauth 2021: 5 Chic hair accessories you need to spruce up your hairstyle game