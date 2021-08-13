Katrina Kaif spotted in Mumbai just days after attending film screening with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal; SEE

Bollywood actor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. However, amidst her busy schedule she recently caught the attention of paparazzi in an upscale locality of Mumbai. It appears that the Ek Tha Tiger actor was on her way for a clinic visit in Bandra, while shutterbugs captured her photos. Seated in her luxurious car, Katrina Kaif was seen following all the COVID-19 protocols as she covered her face with a blue mask to protect herself from the deadly virus.

Katrina opted for a black attire that was paired with matching sunglasses. When the actress noticed the shutterbugs, she quickly waved at the camera in a kind gesture. This public appearance of hers comes just two days after she was spotted with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal at a movie screening event. She was also accompanied by her younger sister for the outing.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s latest pictures here:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is currently waiting for her action flick, Sooryavanshi to release theatrically. The makers of the film have postponed the release date indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Fans of Katrina are also waiting for her to collaborate with in Tiger 3.

