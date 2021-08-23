Khushi Jab Bhi Teri OUT: Jubin Nautiyal & Khushali Kumar’s unconditional love in the song will win your heart

Khushali Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal come together for a romantic music video helmed by T-Series titled Khushi Jab Bhi Teri. It is a timeless romantic single that is penned by AM Turaz, composed by Rochak Kohli with soulful vocals by Jubin Nautiyal. This song redefines the meaning of love and will truly pull at your heartstrings. Proving that love is blind and an emotion that survives any obstacle or circumstance, Khushi Jab Bhi Teri, directed by Navjit Buttar, has been filmed amidst the picturesque locales of Leh Ladakh.

Jubin Nautiyal is known for his romantic tracks, and Khushi Jab Bhi Teri comes as a treat for all his fans. The icing on the cake is his first collaboration with Khushali Kumar who is an equally passionate music enthusiast. Talking about the song, says Jubin Nautiyal, "Khushi Jab Bhi Teri has a very timeless, classic essence to it – It has old school charm but will resonate with everyone who has experienced the emotion of love. It was wonderful working with Khushali Kumar on this track. She has a deep understanding of music and is also a fabulous performer."

Khushali Kumar adds, "I have always been an admirer of Jubin's music. His soulful voice elevates any track, and he has especially poured his heart out into 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'. I hope fans enjoy watching us together. Love is a universal language, and in this track, we explore how love is unconditional. Listeners will definitely relate to it at a personal level."

ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal & Khushali Kumar reveal about shooting ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ in the ‘hardest’ time of the year