Kishore Kumar 93rd Birth Anniversary: 5 melodious love songs by him that'll heal your heart & soothe your soul

Kishore Kumar is one of the most celebrated Indian playback singers, whose significant contribution to the music industry can never be forgotten. The music maestro was enriched with the mastery of crooning romantic, peppy and soft tracks that has left a lasting impact on the Hindi film industry and Indian audiences. As we celebrate the birth anniversary of the evergreen Indian artist today, we share a list of his stellar playlist that still sooths many ears.



Roop Tera Mastana:

Roop Tera Mastana is one of the classic peppy tracks from the 1969 romantic drama film, Aradhana. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna, the song features the much loved actors’ unparalleled chemistry that left the audiences swooning. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the super hit number was composed by music maestro R D Burman.

Dil Kya Kare:

Penned by Anand Bakshi, Dil Kya Kare is one of the biggest hit romantic songs sung by Kishore Kumar. Featuring Lakshmi, Vikram and Sridevi, the track is a part of the 1975 romantic film, Julie. Julie emerged as one of the top-three best-selling soundtracks albums of 1975 along with Sholay and Sanyasi.



Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas:

Crooned by Kishore Kumar, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is ranked as one of the greatest songs sung by the music maestro. The track has been recreated twice, which only goes to show how popular it is. Once by Abhijit Vaghani for the 2016 film Wajah Tum Ho, and the other one for the 2019 movie of the same name featuring Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was originally featured in the track list of the 1973 thriller film, Blackmail starring Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in pivotal roles.

Yeh Shaam Mastani:

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, Yeh Shaam Mastani is another classic super hit song of Kishore Kumar. The track was featured in Shakti Samanta’s 1971 successful musical drama flick, Kati Patang.



Pyaar Deewana Hota Hain:

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hain is another hit song from the 1971 super hit musical drama film, Kati Patang. Rajesh Khanna performed in the song, while Kishore Kumar mesmerised the Indian masses with his melodious voice under R D Burman’s tunes.

