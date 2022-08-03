Laal Singh Chaddha's song Main Ki Karaan OUT: Witness the innocent bond of Laal & his love Rupa; WATCH

Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has already created a lot of hype amongst fans. The team has begun promoting their film in full swing and songs and promos of the film are coming out in quick succession. Just today, the video version of the song Main Ki Karaan? was released and it has already started to get rave reviews from viewers.

After a promising response to the video version of Kahani and Tur Kalleyan, the third song from Laal Singh Chaddha was uploaded on YouTube. With vocals by celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composition by maestro Pritam, Main Ki Kaaran is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity. The video is about how the character of Laal falls in love for the first time and how the feeling of being in love is. In the video, we can see how the character of Laal is head over heals in love with Rupa and all that he does to win her heart over. Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam said, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were super hits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey.” The audio version of the song was released back in May because the team of Laal Singh Chaddha felt that it was necessary for the audience to simply listen to the song to tap the essence of it instead of simply watching it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. The film locks horns with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. When Aamir Khan was asked about his thoughts on both films releasing together, he said that he wishes the team of Raksha Bandhan all the very best and stressed on the fact that the film is very relevant and touches upon an important social issue.

