Lungi Dance to Aata Majhi Satakli, 10 foot tapping numbers of Yo Yo Honey Singh that'll make you groove

Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past few days. He was embroiled in a controversy ever since wife Shalini Talwar filed a case against the musician alleging domestic violence and mental harassment. For those unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh is arguably one of the top rap sensations in the country. From High Heels to Desi Kalakar, the musician in the past has delivered several hit foot-tapping numbers that can make audiences groove. Here, we have curated a list of some of his most hyped songs that impressed music buffs.

Dil Chori

Picturised on Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Dil Chori is a party number from the movie, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur and Ishers, the lyrics of the song were penned by Honey Singh himself in collaboration with Oye Sheraa.

High Heels

Featuring and Kareena Kapoor, High Heels is an energetic number from the film Ki & Ka. With peppy beats, the music was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh in collaboration with Punjabi music sensation Meet Bros.

Aata Majhi Satakli

With Aata Majhi Satakli, the Punjabi-origin rapper Honey Singh added a Marathi twist to his discography. With catchy Marathi phrases, this hit bollywood number is a part of Rohit Shetty directed Singham 2. Moreover, Kareena Kapoor and ’s performance accentuated the song’s energetic beats.

Sunny Sunny

The dynamic duo Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s collaboration for Sunny Sunny can never be forgotten. This beachy number yet features as one of the top party anthems in the country. Featuring Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Sunny is a song from the romantic film Yaariyan.

Lungi Dance

Lungi Dance is another South Indian tadka to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap career. Starring and , this funky number is a part of Rohit Shetty directed Chennai Express.

Blue Eyes

Crooned by Honey Singh, this song features the rapper taking a Michael Jackson avatar as he displays his exceptional dancing moves while the lyrics of the song plays in the background. This mellow number is a mixture of both Punjabi and Hindi language.

Desi Kalakaar

The music video of the song stars Bollywood actor as Honey Singh’s romantic partner. The duo can be seen eloping far away from their families to spend a happy ever after together.

Dheere Dheere

Dheere Dheere is another hit number crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Along with the rapper’s mellow music, the song also showcases actor ’s exceptional dancing prowess. While plays Hrithik’s lover in the video.

Main Sharabi

Main Sharabi is one of the hit party anthems that features on Honey Singh’s discography. The upbeat track is a part of Deepika Padukone starrer film Cocktail.

Angrezi Beat

Angrezi Beat is another energetic party number from Deepika Padukone and ’s Cocktail movie. The video of the song showcases the nightlife of a busy city.

