Made In India song: Raja Kumari pays tribute to her Indian heritage with Madhuri Dixit; Watch

After making waves in India with her music and rap, Raja Kumar is back again with her latest song, Made In India, which has been released today. She has collaborated with Madhuri Dixit for the first time ever. It is sung and written by Raja Kumari and it is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s hit song, Made in India, which was released in 1995. The song has been quite anticipated ever since the teaser of the song was released a few days back. The song captures the City Slums singer and the actress in their Indian element.

In the video, one can see Raja Kumari and Madhuri symbolizing the power of solidarity among women. The theme of Made In India is glamourous and the song stands for a new India and the spirit of Indians across the globe.

Check out Made In India song:

Talking about the song, Raja Kumari says, “I'm excited and grateful that Made In India is out now. This has been a dream collaboration. The reaction and love that I got for the trailer were unprecedented. Working with so many like-minded ladies to create something that will probably withstand the test of time is an unparalleled thrill. Big love to Madhuri for devoting her stardust to this song.” Made In India is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari has given some hit tracks like Allah Duhai Hai, Husn Parcham, The Wakhra Song, Afreeda, and many more. She is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy.

