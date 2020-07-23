  1. Home
Mahesh Babu & Sitara enjoy buggy ride in a throwback video; Namrata calls their daughter 'daddy’s little brat'

Recently, Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback video of Mahesh Babu taking a buggy ride with their daughter Sitara at the airport and it is super cute.
Superstar Mahesh Babu is not only the coolest father but is also very protective about his kids- Sitara and Gautam. During this lockdown period, the Maharshi actor is pampering his kids and spending most of the time with them at home. Recently Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback video of the actor taking a buggy ride with daughter Sitara early in the morning at the airport. Sharing the video, Namrata revealed that it is only Mahesh Babu who can bring a smile on their daughter's face when she is not in a good mood. The little Sitara was rudely woken up and taken straight to the airport early in the morning, as revealed by Namrata Shirodkar. 

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a story behind this cute video of Sitara and Mahesh Babu. She wrote, "She’s always the chosen one on a buggie ride as she’s the smallest and the rest have to either walk or run ... this time she was rudely woken up n put straight up on it and only the father could get her to laugh instead of a tantrum of being woken up to early ....daddy’s little brat ...when will we see another airport so carefree so free ??? Let’s put all our energies to bring back our good times...send love as much as u can to the universe only to get it ten fold back !!....#familytime #throwback." 

Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in director Parasuram's film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

