Malaika Arora has a special name for son Arhaan Khan & his cousin Nirvaan in this throwback PHOTO

Bollywood star kids are as famous as their parents and multiple instances prove the same. We can take numerous examples that include Taimur Ali Khan, , , and more. These kids undoubtedly grab the same amount of attention or limelight as a film star. They are being snapped at various events and occasions and of course, people love to keep a tab on their social media handles too. Moreover, few of them already have a loyal fan base!

and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvaan also happen to be among the most popular star kids. Recently, the Housefull 2 actress has shared a throwback picture of the two boys along with a somewhat hilarious post in which she calls them ‘bandana brothers.’ Well, this name definitely suits them given the outfits and bandanas they are wearing in the picture shared by Malaika on Instagram. One thing is for sure that they are the spitting images of their parents!

Talking about Malaika Arora, she divorced Arbaaz Khan back in 2017 and is currently dating . After remaining tight-lipped about their relationship for some time, the actress made it official last year by sharing a picture with the Panipat actor on Instagram. Since then, the power couple often teases fans with their adorable pictures and videos on social media. As for Arbaaz, the actor is currently dating Giorgia Andriani.

