Malaika Arora says 'You inspire me' as Arjun Kapoor gives glimpse of his fitness journey in new PIC

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in B’town. Ever since they made their relationship official a few years back, Arjun and Malaika hardly shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Their pictures together, or posts about each other leave fans swooning over them. Sometime back, Malaika took to her Instagram stories and cheered for her beau as he shared a glimpse of his fitness journey.

Yesterday, Arjun took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie. The actor looked quite chiseled and fit as he flaunted his toned muscles in the picture. Sharing the post, Arjun captioned it, “Aiming for a better tomorrow (100 emoji) #WorkInProgress #MondayMotivation”. Today, Malaika shared the same picture on her Instagram stories and rooted for the Ishaqzaade actor. Along with the picture, Malaika added two GIFs which said, “You inspire me” and “Keep Going”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram story for Arjun Kapoor:

Malaika is currently in New York where she is spending some quality time with her son Arhaan Khan. To note, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan is pursuing his studies in the US. The diva has been sharing quite a few pictures with him on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her time there.

Coming to Arjun Kapoor, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, where he will be sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline.

