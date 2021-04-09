Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi REVEALS details of the shooting process; Read deets

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has Karthi playing a key role and the film is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name.

It is well known by now that Karthi has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, several cast and crew members have been revealing several updates and photos from the sets of the film. Now, the latest update is from Karthi and he has revealed that they have finished 70 percent of the shooting process is completed. Though the makers have not shared any official update about the film, it is expected that they will do it soon.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki. The film has , Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles. Other actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Vijayakumar will be seen playing key roles. Recently, it was reported that ‘Nizhalgal’ Ravi will also be seen in the film in a prominent role. It is expected that the makers will announce an official update about the film soon.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have constructed five massive sets in Hyderabad, replicating the architectural style of the Chola empire. Thotta Tharani the art director to the magnum opus. The report further added that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing dual roles – one of Princess Nandini Devi, who is the beautiful and manipulative wife of Periya Pazhuvetayar and the other of Mandakini Devi.

