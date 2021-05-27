Mannda Ae Ni: Karishma Sharma dedicates track to frontline workers: They’ve stood firmly against all odds

Karishma Sharma is all praises for the frontline workers for their selfless service during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Karishma Sharma has been one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The diva has become a household name with her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and enjoys a massive fan following. While the COVID 19 pandemic has got us locked in our houses, Karishma has decided to come up with a surprise for her fans as she has come up with a new song Mannda Ae Ni amid the pandemic. This song, which will be out today, is sung by DJ Flow and has been penned by Happy Raikoti.

It is said to be a peppy track and Karishma has opened up on the song and stated that it is dedicated to all the frontline workers. “It's a very peppy groovy number. Something that we haven't had for quite some time. I am happy to be working with this incredible team and especially my director who has innumerable hits under his belt. I am happy to be entertaining people while the lockdown is persistent and people are mostly locked in their houses. Very happy to be bringing them smiles and some form of entertainment. This song is dedicated to all the frontline workers,” the actress was quoted saying.

Karishma also went on to hail the COVID 19 frontline workers and urged everyone to stay indoors and get vaccinated as and when possible. She stated, “They have stood firmly against all odds and have been fighting for us all. A huge salute to them. Let's all try and stay in the protocols set and get vaccinated whenever the opportunity comes. Wishing for everyone.”

Also Read: Ragini MMS Returns: Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta are too hot to handle in this raunchy scene

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×