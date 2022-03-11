Is marriage on the cards for Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta? Find Out

Rumour has it that Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta's families have met as the actress went to Jubin's hometown in Uttarakhand and he visited her in Mumbai to plan the wedding details. With celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal and actress Nikita Dutta of Kabir Singh fame being spotted on numerous occasions together, everyone’s been asking what’s brewing between the two.

Romance speculations were fuelled as the good-looking duo have been papped at restaurant dates on several occasions. Nikita was also spotted picking her rumoured beau up from the airport and later hinted at their relationship as she posted about Dehradun, the town Jubin hails from. The two have also often commented on each other's social media posts, leading fans to believe that a big Indian wedding may soon be on the cards for the duo. Interestingly, Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta met on the sets of Kabir Singh where Nikita played Shahid’s love interest in the film and Jubin sang the blockbuster song Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur.

As rumours of marriage do the rounds, fans have been excited given that the two undoubtedly make a great looking couple and share electric chemistry.

Recently, Jubin Nautiyal revealed that he would like to rework certain songs. He said, "There are many songs I'd have loved to compose. Some cult classic songs that have stayed with me since the beginning of my career are 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. 'Badi Door se Aaye Hain Pyaar Ka Tofa Laye Hain' is another song I'd have loved to compose because of its lyrics, it is absolutely beautiful and out of the world."

ALSO READ: Jubin Nautiyal expresses desire to work on Hindi classics songs