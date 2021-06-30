Mehreen Kaur Pirzada gets first dose of COVID 19 vaccination along with her staff members in Hyderabad

Mehreen Kaur Pirazada gets first dose of COVID 19 vaccination along with her staff members in Hyderabad, shares photos on Instagram.

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada is the new generation actress of Tollywood and is steadily crafting her career, choosing impressive roles. The actress just got back to work post lockdown and is also all set to get married to fiance Bhavya Bishnoi very soon. Before getting back to the hustle, as vaccination is the only protection against Coronavirus, Mehreen took her first jab of vaccination along with her team members.

Mehreen Pirzada took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures as she along with her staff members took the first dose of vaccination at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The F2 actress can be seen looking scared as she gets the injection. Sharing the photos on social media, Mehreen wrote, “I along with my staff have taken our first vaccination shot today. As a person who was afflicted with Covid19 and recovered, I implore everyone to do their National duty and get vaccinated. It doesn’t hurt that much but I’m a softy at heart and I have a phobia of injections since I was a child, thus the expression. PS: that’s @ksivakumarsiva holding my hand #vaccinationdone #covid_19 #covidvacccine"

After her engagement with renowned politician Bhavya Bishnoi in March, Mehreen tested positive for Coronavirus along with her parents. As the actress recovered from the virus, she took the vaccination today, after three months.

On the work front, Mehreen is reprising her role as Honey in the movie F3, the sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. F3 stars Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Varun Tej and Mehreen in the lead roles. F3 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mehreen is also working on a project opposite Santosh Shobhan of Ek Mini Katha fame with the director Maruthi, for which she is currently filming.

Credits :Mehreen Pirzada Instagram

