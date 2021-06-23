Metallica Blacklist: Vishal Dadlani, Divine join Miley Cyrus and more for special reissue of The Black Album

Vishal Dadlani and Divine among 53 artists to celebrate 30 years of Metallica's Black Album with special cover versions of the band's songs.

One of the biggest heavy metal bands in the world, Metallica has announced a special pair of releases to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of their album Metallica aka The Black Album. The 1991 album featured some of their most iconic tracks including Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven and Nothing Else Matters. The new reissued album will now feature 53 artists from across the globe as they present their unique covers from the Metallica album.

Among the list of international sensations such as Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Phoebe Bridgers and many more are also top Indian artists, Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shorpolice. It has also been stated that all profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50 other charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.

The 53-track album will also be released digitally on September 10, with physical formats to follow on October 1 including a 4xCD edition and a limited edition 7xLP vinyl pressing.

The album will consist of Miley Cyrus’ version of Nothing Else Matters featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith, and Latin music superstar Juanes’ interpretation of Enter Sandman. Vishal Dadlani and Divine will have their version of The Unforgiven on the star-studded album.

Among the artists who have contributed to The Metallica Blacklist include St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, IDLES, Mac DeMarco, Weezer, Rina Sawayama and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

For Metallica fans, this is going to be an exciting announcement considering The Black Album remains one of their most celebrated contributions to music with a list of these talented musicians giving it their tributes, The Metallica Blacklist is going to be one special album.

